Vu 98 Masterpiece TV Launched in India with a Hefty Price Tag

Vu has unveiled its new 98-inch Masterpiece smart TV in India with a hefty price tag. With a QLED display, built-in 204W DJ Subwoofer, and much more, Vu is obviously targeting premium viewers who are in the market for the best of the best experience. Here’s a look at the details for the all-new Masterpiece TV.

Vu 98 Masterpiece TV: Specs and Features

The Vu 98 Masterpiece TV is crafted out of high-grade aluminum alloy with a touch of Armani Gold for a premium feel. The 98-inch anti-glare QLED display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of brightness and sports really thin bezels. It supports Quantum-Dot technology for high-res picture quality. The panels also come with MEMC support, a 10-bit color depth, a 240Hz motion rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision IQ.

You can game on this massive 98-inch display, thanks to the support for AMD FreeSync, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), variable refresh rate functionality, full-array local dimming, HDR Gaming, and more.

The smart TV is powered by a quad-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It runs Android 12 out of the box with access to the Google Play Store for apps, movies, and games, along with Google Assistant support.

Additionally, it has a built-in 204Watt DJ Subwoofer to deliver crisp mids and lows with deep bass. The Masterpiece TV is an entertainment powerhouse, with support for Dolby Atmos Surround Sound, access to Spotify, and more apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more. The new smart TV also offers several viewing modes viz: FilmMaker mode, Cricket mode, Cinema mode, and other different ones.

Price and Availability

The Vu 98 Masterpiece TV has been launched with a premium price tag of Rs 6,00,000. It will be exclusively available via Amazon. So, will you pay Rs 6,00,000 for the latest Vu TV? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.