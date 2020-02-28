After Redmi and Realme, Chinese phone maker Vivo has also launched its first-ever 5G-enabled mid-range smartphone in China. Vivo Z6 is a successor to the Vivo Z5 from last year and brings major upgrades, including a punch-hole display, quad rear-cameras and the recently launched Snapdragon 765G chipset for 5G connectivity support.

Vivo Z6: Specs and Features

Right off the bat, the design of Vivo Z6 looks really similar to the iQOO 3 gaming phone that was launched earlier this week. You have got a punch-hole display on the front and rectangular camera bump on the rear. The in-display fingerprint has been replaced by a physical sensor on the rear.

Vivo Z6 features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2080-pixel resolution, and 90.74% screen-to-body ratio. The company is big on packing the smallest possible punch-hole cutout on its devices and the Z6 is no exception. It has arrived with a 3.85mm punch-hole that houses a 16MP (f/2.48) selfie camera.

Under the hood, Vivo is taking the 5G connectivity route as well. Vivo Z6 is powered by Snapdragon 765G, coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. The device comes with dual-mode 5G support (NA/ NSA) to offer 10x faster speeds than LTE networks, says Vivo. It runs Android 10-based FunTouch OS 10.

In the camera department, Vivo Z6 comes baked with a quad-camera setup on the rear. You have a 48MP (f/1.79) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera with a 112-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens.

Vivo Z6 also comes equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery along with 44W fast-charging technology support. The company claims that you can juice up around 70% of your battery in just 35 minutes. You get a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, a liquid cooling system, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and dual-SIM support.

Price and Availability

Vivo Z6 has been priced at 2298 yuan (around Rs. 23,700) for the 6GB+128GB base variant but you will need to shell out 2598 yuan (around Rs. 26,700) for the 8GB+128GB variant.

The smartphone will be available in three color variants namely Aurora Black, Interstellar Silver, and Ice Age. Vivo Z6 will go on sale from 29th February, i.e tomorrow, in China. It currently isn’t clear whether a Snapdragon 765G-powered device will land in India or not.