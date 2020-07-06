The users are spoilt for choices in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price segment in India. Xiaomi and Realme have some pretty decent offerings, but Vivo is looking to rival them with the launch of the Vivo Y30 in India today. It arrives with a punch-hole display, quad-cameras, MediaTek chipset, and a massive battery.

Vivo Y30 Specs and Features

Vivo Y30 was first unveiled in Malaysia a couple of months ago. The company doesn’t detail whether it’s a plastic or glass rear panel on its official website. My best guess is that it’s a plastic body that’s available in two dazzling colors, namely Emerald Black and Dazzle Blue. There’s a physical fingerprint sensor and a rectangular camera setup on the rear.

Upfront, you will find a 6.47-inch HD+ LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 1560 x 720 resolution. There’s a punch-hole at the top left and it houses an 8MP selfie snapper.

The Vivo Y30 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset under the hood. You also get 4GB of RAM and 128gB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The device runs Android 10-based FunTouchOS out-of-the-box.

Vivo Y30 includes a quad-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. It enables you to shoot video at 1080p @ 30FPS, portrait photos, and more.

The device comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging support. It offers the usual connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.0, dual-mode WiFi, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Price and Availability

Vivo Y30 comes in a single 4GB+128GB variant and is priced at Rs. 14,990 in India. It is now available to buy on Flipkart but I suggest you steer clear of this smartphone as you have some way better options, such as Realme 6, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and more, at this very price point.