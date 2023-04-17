Vivo X90 Series Indian Launch Date Confirmed for April 26

Vivo introduced the flagship Vivo X90 series in China back in November 2022 and now it’s time for it to reach India. The company has confirmed that the X90 lineup will launch in the country on April 26. Here’s what to expect.

Vivo X90 Series Coming to India This Month

The Vivo X90 series will launch on April 26 at 12 pm. It is expected to include the X90, the X90 Pro, and the X90 Pro+. All models come with ZEISS-backed cameras placed in a massive circular camera bump. The X90 Pro+ comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, while the other two models are powered by the MediaTek Dimentiy 9200 SoC. Be the first to experience the Xtreme.



Mark your calendars as the #vivoX90Series launches on 26th April 2023 at 12 PM.​

Know more: https://t.co/W8bj8Lfpit

— vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 17, 2023

The X90 and the X90 Pro feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. There’s support for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Vivo X90 Pro gets a 50MP Zeiss 1-inch T* main camera, a 50MP portrait lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging. It runs Android 13.

The Vivo X90 has more or less the same specs, except for a smaller 4,810mAh battery and a changed camera configuration (a 50MP VCS bionic spectrum primary camera, a 12MP portrait lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens).

As for the high-end X90 Pro+, it has a 1-inch Sony IMX989 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 64MP periscope lens. The front camera stands at 32MP. The ZEISS magic is clubbed with the company’s V2 imaging chip for enhanced photography. It has a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED 2K LTPO 4.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits of peak brightness, a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and more.

There’s no word on the pricing and availability but we can expect the Vivo X90 series to start at under Rs 50,000. Stay tuned to get more details about the upcoming Vivo phones.