Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo launched its very own truly wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS earphones, last year, and while the Indian market has so far not seen these earphones, a new report suggests that the company might launch them in India very soon. In fact, the report mentions that the earphones might launch alongside the Vivo V19 by March 2020.

According to a report from 91mobiles, which quotes its retail sources, Vivo is considering bringing the TWS truly wireless earphones to Indian shores. The source has reportedly also shared a live image of the earphones’ box and the charging case with 91mobiles, and you can check it out below.

The Vivo TWS earphones come with pretty decent specs, sporting 14mm drivers along with support for Qualcomm aptX, and AAC decoding technology. Moreover, the company claims a battery life of 4 hours on the earphones, which can be extended to 24 hours with the charging case. The Vivo TWS are also IP54 rated, so they should easily survive workouts and exposure to light rain, although I wouldn’t take them swimming.

In other tech-features of the earphones, they feature dual channel transmission which, Vivo claims, reduces the latency by up to 44%, and power consumption by up to 30%. The company claims a minimum latency of 180ms on the earphones. They also pack in dual-microphones with noise cancellation for calls along with support for features such as payments, WeChat broadcasts, and real-time translation although those features are not very likely to be present in the Indian variant of the earphones.

In China, the earphones are priced at ￥999 (~₹10,000), which would put them almost in league with the AirPods. It will be interesting to see how Vivo prices these earphones if they are launched in India, and whether they can compete against the more expensive truly wireless earphones in the country.

Also, bear in mind that these reports can’t be independently verified by us, so take this information with a pinch of salt until we get to hear something concrete from Vivo.