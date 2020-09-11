Earlier this week, Vivaldi rolled out v3.3 update to the desktop version of its browser. The company has now released an update to Vivaldi for Android. The update brings features like full-page ad-blocking and configurable address bar & tab bar.

With this update, you can now move the tab bar and address bar to the bottom portion of the user interface. If you’re someone who prefers the address bar and tab bar at the top portion of the browser, you can continue using that setup as well.

To tweak the position of the address bar, open Vivaldi browser, navigate to Settings -> Appearance, and tap on ‘Address Bar at Bottom’. The company had improved the consistency of the bottom bar in the previous update.

Vivaldi 3.3 brings support for full-page blocking in Tracker and AdBlockers. “Users providing their own sets of rules can now use the ‘document’ option in block rules to block whole pages. This is a step towards greater compatibility with the uBlock Origin rule set,” says the company.

The update also adds menu items with navigation buttons when the address bar is set to be at the bottom. Take a look at the official changelog below:

[New] Address bar at the bottom VAB-959

[New][Blocker] Add support for blocking whole pages: if blocking rule that has the ‘document’ option, it will block the whole page VB-69867

[Menus] Add menu item with navigation buttons when the address bar is in the bottom VAB-2174

[UI] Unify Accent color with Desktop browser VAB-2119

Upgraded Chromium to 85.0.4183.84

Updated translations

Vivaldi 3.3 is now rolling out via Google Play Store. You can also download the APK from Vivaldi’s official website.