ViewSonic Introduces ViewBoard Series For Educators; Check out the Details!

Expanding in the Indian Edtech space, ViewSonic has launched its ViewBoard 50-5 series in India. The lineup offers four premium panel options for educators with specs like support for Android 11, a multitude of ports, and much more. check out the complete details below.

ViewBoard 50-5 Series: Specs and Features

The interactive panel comes with a TFT LCD IPS anti-glare module with a DLED backlight with 350 nits of brightness and 8ms response time. It is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch variants. The display has a 16:9 aspect ratio, supports a UHD resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, and can produce 1.07 billion colors at 10-bit with up to a 5000:1 DCR contrast ratio. The ViewBoard panels retain their luster when viewed from the sides thanks to a typical 178-degree viewing angle with 50,000 hours of backlight life. Surrounding the display is a slim bezel-hardened mid-frame.

The device uses Ultra Fine Touch Technology with IR Recognition in 32768×32768 resolution with 40 touch points. It is powered by dual 4-core ARM Cortex A73 and A53 processors with 4GB of onboard memory and 32GB of storage. On the software front, the panel runs Android 11 and offers ViewSonic’s Suit of software like my ViewBoard and vCast. You can control the entire display using your smartphone and the myViewBoard Display App.

In terms of connectivity, there is an HDMI output port, three HDMI 2.0 input ports, an RS232 port, an OPS port, two RJ45 ports, a USB-C port, three USB Type-A 3.0 ports, and much more. It is also Wi-Fi enabled for wireless input. For enhanced audio output, the ViewBoard 7550 is equipped with two 12W speakers and a 16W subwoofer. There is a camera embedded in the top frame of the display.

It is also compatible with a plethora of ViewSonic peripherals like VB-CAM-002, VB-BOX-001, VB-PEN-009, and much more.

Price and Availability

The ViewBoard 50-5 series is priced at Rs 2,90,000 (55-inch), Rs 3,85,000 (65-inch), Rs 7,50,000 (75-inch), and Rs 9,00,000 (86-inch). Although there is no direct purchase line for the interactive display, you can visit the ViewSonic website to place a ‘Sales Enquiry’ either as an individual or a business.