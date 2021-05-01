Vi, previously Vodafone Idea, started rolling out Wi-Fi calling in select cities back in 2020 and expanded the supported regions this year. However, the company didn’t support any Apple iPhone models back then and support was limited to select Android phones. As first reported by The Indian Express, Vi’s Wi-Fi calling now supports iPhones. Here are the supported iPhone models and the regions where you can use the service in India.

Vi Wi-Fi Calling: Supported iPhone Models

According to the official documentation, Vi’s Wi-Fi calling works on iPhone 6s and newer models. Check out the entire list of supported iPhone models below:

Apple iPhone 6s, 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st and 2nd generations)

iPhone 7, 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus

iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

Vi Wi-Fi Calling: Supported Regions

Vi’s Wi-Fi calling network is not as vast as competing telecom giants such as Reliance Jio and Airtel. Vi, however, is working to expand the availability in the foreseeable future. The company says you could expect the service in other states shortly. Here are the regions where you can use the Wi-Fi calling service right now:

Maharashtra, Mumbai

Goa

Kolkata

Gujarat

Delhi

Enable Wi-Fi Calling on iPhone

To enable Wi-Fi calling, all you have to do is open the Settings app and go to Phone -> Wi-Fi-calling. Here, enable the ‘Wi-Fi Calling on This Phone’ toggle and that’s it. Also, make sure you enable VoLTE in Settings if you haven’t enabled it already to use Wi-Fi calling. If you’re interested to learn more about how Wi-Fi calling works behind the scenes, go through our explainer on Wi-Fi calling and how it differs from VoIP.