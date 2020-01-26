Valve is currently offering all games in the Half-Life series for free on Steam. The offer is valid until the latest game in the series – Half-Life: Alyx launches sometime in March.

“Half-Life: Alyx is set before the events of Half-Life 2 and the episodes, but the games share characters and story elements. The Half-Life: Alyx team believes that the best way to enjoy the new game is to play through the old ones, especially Half-Life 2 and the episodes, so we want to make that as easy as possible.”, wrote Valve in a Steam Community announcement.

That includes Half-Life, Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2: Episode One, Half-Life 2: Episode Two, Half-Life: Opposing Force, Half-Life: Blue Shift, and Team Fortress Classic. Install Steam on your PC to start playing the games.

In case you’re unaware, Valve announced Half-Life: Alyx last November saying that it was their flagship VR game. “In the shadow of a rising Combine fortress known as the Citadel, residents of City 17 learn to live under the rule of their invaders. But among this scattered population are two of Earth’s most resourceful scientists: Dr. Eli Vance and his daughter Alyx, the founders of a fledgling resistance.”, reads the official description.

To be clear, the game will be available to play only until Half-Life: Alyx launches and once it gets launched in March, you will have to pay to continue playing the older games. I guess a lot of you might already be having the series in your library by now. If not, now is a good time to start and explore the series.

So, are you a fan of Half-Life series? Tell us in the comments.