Steam Data Breach Scare: Over 89 Million Accounts Potentially Exposed

When it comes to gaming, Steam is considered the holy grail and is incredibly popular. The platform has existed for ages and is not just known for gaming, but it’s pretty tight security standards, giving users a deep control over their accounts. Well, Steam’s incredible security streak just ended as someone has reported a massive data breach that may have compromised millions of accounts.

According to a LinkedIn post from Underdark AI, over 89 million Steam accounts and the 2FA codes of their Messages, Delivery status, Metadata, and Routing costs have been compromised. The info was spotted first by an X user, MellowOnline1. According to the original source, the threat actor put the information up on the dark web and is asking for $5000 in exchange.

They also posted a link to sample data and mentions of internal vendor data. Underdark AI then posted an update in the same post that the leaked 2FA are routed by Twilio. Later, a Valve representative reached out to the X user, saying they don’t use Twilio. This raises questions about the authenticity of the leak. However, Valve hasn’t denied the leak directly.

There’s no confirmation if the data breach actually occurred. But we’d still recommend changing your Steam password and resetting your 2FA codes to be on the safer side. Although the breach doesn’t include major account details like passwords or phone numbers, it could cause a rise in phishing. Therefore, refrain from sharing anything if someone reaches out.

What are your thoughts on the reported breach? Do you think it’s genuine? Let us know in the comments.