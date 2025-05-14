Home > News > Steam Data Breach Scare: Over 89 Million Accounts Potentially Exposed

Steam Data Breach Scare: Over 89 Million Accounts Potentially Exposed

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
closeup shot of a phone placed on top of a laptop keyboard previewing the steam app logo
Image Credit: nikkimeel/ Shutterstock
In Short
  • Various details of over 89 million Steam accounts have reportedly leaked in a Data Breach.
  • The information includes 2FA codes of messages, Delivery status, and Metadata.
  • Valve hasn't officially confirmed the leak and has denied using the service that was said to have been involved in the leak.

When it comes to gaming, Steam is considered the holy grail and is incredibly popular. The platform has existed for ages and is not just known for gaming, but it’s pretty tight security standards, giving users a deep control over their accounts. Well, Steam’s incredible security streak just ended as someone has reported a massive data breach that may have compromised millions of accounts.

According to a LinkedIn post from Underdark AI, over 89 million Steam accounts and the 2FA codes of their Messages, Delivery status, Metadata, and Routing costs have been compromised. The info was spotted first by an X user, MellowOnline1. According to the original source, the threat actor put the information up on the dark web and is asking for $5000 in exchange.

Also Read: How to Refund a Game on Steam

They also posted a link to sample data and mentions of internal vendor data. Underdark AI then posted an update in the same post that the leaked 2FA are routed by Twilio. Later, a Valve representative reached out to the X user, saying they don’t use Twilio. This raises questions about the authenticity of the leak. However, Valve hasn’t denied the leak directly.

There’s no confirmation if the data breach actually occurred. But we’d still recommend changing your Steam password and resetting your 2FA codes to be on the safer side. Although the breach doesn’t include major account details like passwords or phone numbers, it could cause a rise in phishing. Therefore, refrain from sharing anything if someone reaches out.

What are your thoughts on the reported breach? Do you think it’s genuine? Let us know in the comments.

Related Articles
Internet Archive Data Breach Exposes 31 Million Accounts
Sagnik Das Gupta Oct 10, 2024
5 Best Free VPNs for Chromebook You Should Try in 2025
Abubakar Mohammed Sep 17, 2024
Spotify Account Hacked? Here’s What Should You Do
Anshuman Jain Jun 24, 2024
8 Identity Theft Protection Services You Can Use
Anshuman Jain Jun 20, 2024
#Tags
#Steam

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...