Bengaluru-based homegrown consumer lifestyle technology brand, RAEGR, has launched the Arc 1500 UVC Sterilizer Box in India. It is a multi-purpose sterilization box that uses UV rays to disinfect and sterilize personal items and electronic gadgets in 8 minutes. The company claims that the device is not only beneficial for daily disinfection of germs, bacteria and fungi, but can also effectively reduce the threat of contracting COVID-19.

The RAEGR Arc 1500 UVC Sterilizer Box is a universal ultraviolet (UVC) LED-based sterilization chamber. The company claims that it eradicates up to 99.9% germs, viruses and bacteria without using any chemicals. Additionally, it also comes with a built-in 10W wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other compatible devices. These include Qi-enabled smartphones from Apple, Samsung , Google, Huawei and more. The charger also supports Apple’s AirPods 2, AirPods Pro and other wirelessly-chargeable devices.

Lastly, the Arc 1500 UVC Sterilizer Box also comes with a built-in aroma diffuser within the chamber. To activate that property, users will have to add around 6 drops of aroma essential oil into a designated hole inside the box. We’ve seen the launch of UVC-based sterilization boxes from Borosil and Samsung over the past month. However, neither offers the built-in wireless charger or the aroma diffuser unlike the Arc 1500.

The Arc 1500 UVC Sterilizer Capsule is available for Rs. 3,499. on Amazon India. It only comes in White for now, but RAEGR says it plans to launch a black version as well. The product carries an industry-leading warranty of 1 Year + Extra 6 months on online registration.

Buy the RAEGR Arc 1500 Sterilization Box from Amazon India: Rs. 3,499