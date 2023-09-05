Urban Quest Smartwatch Has a Super AMOLED Display and More

Indian wearable brand Urban has launched the new Quest smartwatch at under Rs 5,000. This one includes pretty interesting features like a blood pressure monitor and a Super AMOLED display, among other things. Check out the price, features, and more.

Urban Quest: Specs and Features

Urban’s Quest smartwatch has a lightweight metal alloy chassis, which includes two physical buttons and a rotational crown for you to easily navigate the watch’s various functionalities. It features a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED round display with 2.5D curved glass and the Always-on-Display (AOD) feature.

There’s also support for Dynamic Animated watch faces and customizable options so that you can change them as per your requirements.

Speaking on the launch, Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of Urban, stated, “Our quest is always to better ourselves and come up with innovations that make a difference to people, and Urban Quest is our yet another endeavor to get the very best out of our customers. This smartwatch is designed to be versatile and fit into your everyday requirements. We all wear different hats throughout the day, this smartwatch is crafted to be a constant companion.“

You also get a blood pressure monitor, a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker, along with the ability to keep track of the steps, calories, and distance. You can also monitor a number of activities, thanks to support for numerous sports modes.

The smartwatch also has a built-in microphone and speaker for Bluetooth Calling (version 5.2) with a range of 10m. There’s also the ability to save contacts and access the dial pad. You get added functionalities like an alarm clock, weather updates, smart notifications, and much more. Plus, the Urban Quest comes with AI voice assistants (Google Assistant or Siri).

Price and Availability

The Urban Quest has an introductory price of Rs 3,999 and can be bought via the company’s website and leading online and offline stores.