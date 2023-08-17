Urban Fusion Smartwatch With a 60Hz AMOLED Display Comes to India

Indian wearable brand Urban has made the new Fusion smartwatch official. This joins the long list of budget smartwatches that come with intriguing features like an AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling, and many more. Have a look at the price, features, and more details below.

Urban Fusion: Specs and Features

The Urban Fusion comes with a metal alloy build and has a round 1.46-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of brightness. It also supports the Alway-on-Display (AOD) functionality and 100+ customizable watch faces.

It is touted to be the industry’s first with quad sensors and comes equipped with a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a blood pressure monitor, a SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker. And of course, you get to track your steps, calories, and distance. Further, the smartwatch gets 100+ sports modes to track a plethora of activities.

Speaking on the launch, Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of Urban, stated, “Our vision has always been to seamlessly integrate modern technology into people’s lives. We are happy that along with technology we are able to integrate global design language to add a touch of luxury to our products. As a country, we have arrived in the global arena and this is our way of taking our fellow countrymen global!“

The Fusion watch enables Bluetooth Calling with the help of a speaker and a mic, which supports noise-isolation feature. This ensures your calls are interruption-free without any noises in the background. There’s the option to access the contact list and the dial pad.

Additional features include a calculator, an alarm clock, a timer, support for smart notifications, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Urban Fusion retails at a launch price of Rs 3,999 and pits against options like the Redmi Watch 3 Active, the boAt Wave Electra, and more. It can be bought via leading offline and online stores as well as the company’s website in Flame Orange or Corporate Black color options.