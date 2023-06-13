Ubon CL-35 Neckband With Detachable Battery Launched In India

Homegrown brand Ubon has unveiled its CL-35 neckband in India under the Bullet series. This is a one-of-a-kind neckband, with “India’s first” Detachable Battery. Continue reading below to know more.

Ubon CL-35 Neckband: Specs and Features

The CL-35 Bluetooth neckband has 10mm drivers for deep bass and an immersive sound experience. The neckband features Active Noise Cancellation aka ANC to filter out background noises while on calls for a rich and interruption-free calling experience.

The key USP of the neckband is its detachable battery feature. You can easily replace your discharged batteries with fully charged ones. The batteries use Type-C connectors to connect to each of the neckband nodes. There are 350mAh batteries each, which take an hour to charge them. With 100 hours of playtime, the neckband can offer up to 1,000 hours of standby time.

The metallic tip of the earbuds offers magnetic On and Off functionality. You can additionally integrate smart assistants with the neckband to enable voice commands. While in sedentary mode the SL-35 will notify you of incoming calls and notifications, thanks to the built-in vibration alert.

Other details include Bluetooth version 5.3 with 10 meters of connectivity distance, touch controls, and more. The Ubon CL-35 neckband comes in black, blue, and green color options.

Price and Availability

The CL-35 Neckband is priced at Rs 2,499. However, it is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,399 for a limited period of time. The wireless neckband will be sold via Ubon’s official website, e-commerce stores like Flipkart, and Ubon-certified retail outlets.

Buy Ubon CL-35 Neckband via Flipkart