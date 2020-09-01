Twitter revamped the quoted tweets experience with a retweets viewer button in May. In an attempt to improve the visibility of quoted tweets, the company started testing a dedicated ‘quotes’ counter last month, and now, Twitter is officially rolling the feature out to everyone.

Thanks to this minor visual overhaul, you will see three separate counters on each tweet – Retweets, Quote Tweets, and Likes. While Twitter was using the term ‘Quotes’ in the testing phase, the social media company has decided to use a more straightforward terminology with ‘Quote Tweets’.

“Tweets about a Tweet add more to the conversation, so we’ve made them even easier to find. Retweets with comments are now called Quote Tweets and they’ve joined the Tweet detail view. Tap into a Tweet, then tap “Quote Tweets” to see them all in one place,” wrote the company in an announcement tweet.

Tweets about a Tweet add more to the conversation, so we’ve made them even easier to find. Retweets with comments are now called Quote Tweets and they've joined the Tweet detail view. Tap into a Tweet, then tap "Quote Tweets" to see them all in one place. pic.twitter.com/kMqea6AC80 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 31, 2020

It is worth noting that you will still see the overall number of retweets before you expand a tweet. For example, if a tweet has a total of 23 retweets of which 3 are quoted replies, you will see 23 in the main retweet header, and 20 tweets, 3 quote tweets in the expanded tweet view.

The change comes just a few weeks after Twitter rolled out reply controls to help you decide who can reply to your tweets. The feature provides three levels of controls namely ”Everyone’, ‘People you follow’, and ‘Only people you mention’. This should come in handy for anyone who is looking to avoid unwanted interactions in tweets that are meant for a limited audience.