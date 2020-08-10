Twitter added quoted retweet counts on iOS this April and rolled it out on Android and web versions in May. The social media platform is now testing a dedicated section for quoted retweets on each tweet.

With this change, there will be a separate ‘Quotes’ counter alongside Likes and Retweets. This way, users can easily see and access the number of quoted retweets without much hassle.

This new implementation saves an extra tap to view the total number of quoted retweets. It also simplifies the feature and makes the approach even more straightforward.

Twitter is currently testing the new interface with some users. A clear timeline regarding public rollout is not known yet. Based on user feedback, the company may widely rollout the new quotes feature widely over the coming weeks.

“A few months ago, we’ve made Retweets with Comments more visible when you tap to see Retweets on a Tweet,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Verge. “This is available to everyone. Now, we’re testing making Retweets with Comments accessible directly on the Tweet and new language (Quotes) to see if this makes them easier to access and more understandable.”

Since this is a minor change that improves the user experience, Twitter could make it part of its subscription model. However, do note that the company has not announced if this would be part of the premium subscription. Twitter is currently planning to add an Undo button and custom theme colors among other features for its subscription.