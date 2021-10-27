You Can Now Transfer WhatsApp Chats from iPhone to Pixel and Other Android 12 Devices

Earlier this year, we saw WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo discover a feature that will let WhatsApp users transfer their chats between iOS and Android. Following the report, WhatsApp rolled out the inter-platform data transfer feature in August. However, it was only available for Samsung devices running Android 10 or higher at the time. But now, Google has today announced that the feature is now available for Pixel phones and other devices running Android 12.

The Mountain View giant shared the availability of the inter-platform chat transfer feature for WhatsApp through an official blog post. In the post, Google says that starting today, “you can safely transfer your chat history and memories from your WhatsApp account on iPhone to Android.” The company also says that it has worked closely with the WhatsApp team to bring the feature to its Pixel devices.

Now, although the WhatsApp chat transfer feature will let users transfer their chat history, media files, and other data from their iPhones to an Android device, they will require a physical USB-C to Lightning connector to make it work. So, if you want to transfer your WhatsApp data from your iPhone to an Android device, you need to connect both devices physically and scan the QR code on your Android phone’s screen to initiate the transfer process.

“Our team has worked hand-in-hand with WhatsApp to ensure your data remains protected throughout the transfer process, so no one else can ever access your WhatsApp information and files,” wrote the Product Manager at Google, Paul Dunlop.

“Your WhatsApp chat history will simply be copied from your iPhone to your new Android phone, and we’ll automatically make sure you don’t receive new messages on the old device while the transfer is in progress,” Dunlop further added.

Furthermore, Google confirmed that although the WhatsApp data transfer feature is currently available for Samsung and Pixel devices, it will become available for all Android devices that will launch with Android 12. However, OEMs need to enable the feature on their devices to make it work.