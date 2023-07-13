Toshiba 4K Smart TV Arrives In India As Amazon Prime Day Special

Japanese brand Toshiba has announced the new M650 4K smart TV in India as an Amazon Prime Day special. With Mini LED 4K displays, Quantum Dot technology, Ultravision 120, and much more Toshiba looks to make a big splash in the Indian smart TV segment. Keep reading to find out more.

Toshiba M650 Smart TV: Specs and Features

The Toshiba M650 is crafted out of pure anodized metal to give it a sleek, minimal, and sophisticated look. Additionally, the smart TV sports razor-thin bezels with Y-shaped metal stands. There are 55-inch and 65-inch screen size options. The 4K HDR10+ Mini LED display comes with Full Array Local Dimming Pro support and Quantum Dot Color technology. The panel is also Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos certified.

The REGZA ZR AI Engine is designed for supporting REGZA Sound, 360 Sound Upscaling, and Dialogue Enhancing. Moreover, it comes with various AI features such as the super contrast booster, the color remaster pro, and the picture optimizer technology.

The M650 comes with a plethora of connectivity support like HDMI, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Audio support, USB A port, and much more. It is also Voice Command and Apple AirPlay ready. This means that you can enjoy countless contents using the M650 simply by using your voice. An Ai-enhanced Sports Mode makes enjoying sporting events on the Mini LED 4K display immersive.

The M650 is equipped with Ultravision 120 technology, which enhances the graphic quality with frame smoothness, ALLM, and variable refresh rate too. Additionally, there are the Game and AI Sports modes too.

Price and Availability

The Toshiba M650 is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 55-inch model and Rs 74,999 for the 65-inch model. Both variants of the smart TV will be available as part of Amazon Prime Day on July 15. However, do keep in mind that if you intend to buy the M650, it would be wise to make the purchase via Amazon before July 21 to avoid paying higher prices.