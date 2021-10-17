This Tool Lets You Easily Convert Your Articles into Audio Files for Increased Accessibility

If you are a blogger or an online publisher, chances are you are always looking for ways to expand your website’s features and make it more accessible to readers and daily visitors. One of the ways that you could increase the accessibility of your website is by offering users to listen to articles rather than reading them line-by-line. And this is where BlogAudio, a nifty tool to convert articles into audio files, comes into the picture.

BlogAudio – Convert Your Articles into Audio Files

BlogAudio can be one of the best utility tools if you write articles and want your readers to go through them with ease, even when they are visually impaired or have low vision. It is because the tool lets you easily convert your articles into high-quality audio files and makes the audio available right at the start of your article. It also comes with WordPress, Ghost, and Medium integration, which is amazing.

So, if you are aiming to make your website or personal blog more accessible to users, use BlogAudio to convert your articles into audio files that users would be able to play right on your website. The tool also offers various customization options for the audio player. Plus, it has 97 AI-generated voices that support 25 languages.

You can sign up for BlogAudio to start using it. Once you are logged in, you can go to the Articles tab from the left menu bar to convert an article into an audio file. You can choose the language, the accent, and the voice of the audio file from the dedicated options. You can also listen to a voice sample before finalizing the settings.

Otherwise, you can go to the Settings tab and the Integrations tab to connect the BlogAuido plugin to your WordPress Account. Apart from these, BlogAudio also offers an in-depth analytics page to show the performance of your text-to-speech articles. The analytics page shows the total plays, the rate of the plays, the engagement rate, and the total loads of the converted audio files.

Pricing

Coming to the pricing, BlogAudio comes in three kinds of subscription plans. There is the $19/month Starter plan, the $99/month Blogger plan, and the $199/month Publisher plan. You can check out the details of each of the subscription plans in the image below.

So, if you are a blogger or an online publisher of your own website, we suggest you try out BlogAudio to increase the accessibility of your articles. You can get a 14-day free trial for each of the subscription plans above to get an idea of how BlogAudio works. And if you find it useful, opt for one of the subscription plans for the tool. You can check out more about BlogAudio on its official website.