When Tinder started rolling out photo verification in the app last year, the company also added a Safety Center feature for users in the U.S. The company has now brought the feature to India. Here’s how you can access and use Tinder Safety Center in the country.

Tinder Safety Center in India

According to Tinder, Safety Center will help users access tools relevant to their well-being while using the app. It includes guidance for dating safely and educational resources along with a list of local NGOs and hotlines offering support. This includes National Commission for Women, Pink Legal, Umang LBT Support Group, One Future Collective, and The Humsafar Trust.

“Every day, millions of our members trust us to introduce them to new people, and we’re committed to building safety features that meet the needs of today’s online dating communities. I’m proud to announce the availability of this feature in India. For us, it represents an important step in driving our safety work forward at an unmatched scale in the market,” said Bernadette Morgan, Director, Trust & Safety Product at Tinder.

To access Tinder Safety Center, open Tinder, tap on your profile picture, and choose ‘Safety’. You will then find dedicated sections for Guide, Tools, and Resources, as you can see in the image below:

If you are not seeing Safety Center in the app just yet, make sure you have updated the app to the latest version available on App Store or Play Store. You can check for updates from the store listing links attached below.

Download Tinder (Play Store | App Store)