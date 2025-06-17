Tinder Now Lets You Invite Your Wingman to go on a Double Date

Finding a match on Tinder can be tough; what’s more nerve-wracking is striking up a conversation that guarantees a first date. To curb the first date jitters, Tinder has come out with a new Double Date feature. This means you can now have your wingman help break the awkward silence.

Tinder announced a new Double Date feature on Tuesday. It allows you to pair up with up to three of your friends and browse other pairs on the app. When someone from both pairs swipes right, it starts a group conversation where you all can get to know each other better.

Image Credit: Tinder

If anyone hits it off with an individual from the other pair, they can like each other’s profiles to start a one-to-one chat. You can find the Double Date option on the top right side of the app window. The feature had been in testing in select European and Latin American markets before rolling out in the US. Tinder did mention a global release is coming sometime in July.

Tinder’s head of product marketing, Cleo Long, told The Verge that “This is a social-first experience that’s really meant to help relieve some of the pressure that we know a lot of Gen Z experiences with dating by making it more social, more fun, and bringing your friends in to help reinforce that comfort piece.”

Tinder is obviously trying to one-up other social dating apps growing popular lately, like Doubble, DuoDate, and Fourplay. This comes right after Tinder’s controversial height filter for its premium subscribers. The company is trying desperately to attract more engagement on the platform, which has faced a bit of a slump lately.

But I want to hear what you think about the Tinder Double Date feature? Will you use it?