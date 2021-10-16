Tinder’s New Plus One Feature Helps You Find Wedding Dates

After a year filled with Zoom weddings and postponed celebrations, the popular dating app Tinder has developed a new feature to help users find a wedding date in real life. Dubbed Plus One, the feature makes it easier to find someone who’s willing to tag along while you’re attending a wedding this holiday season.

Present in the app’s Explore section, Tinder users can easily narrow down people who are either looking for or willing to be on a wedding date with this feature. According to Tinder, the feature comes after they noticed a 45% increase in mentions of ‘plus one’ in Tinder bios since the start of this year.

“We know many of our members are looking for a Plus One for their next wedding and we’re excited to now give them a way to do exactly that on Tinder,” said Kyle Miller, VP of Product Innovation at Tinder.

Alongside the introduction of this feature, Tinder says it has partnered with wedding planning company WeddingWire to help single guests cover the cost of wedding season with a grant giveaway. According to the company, the first 100 eligible Tinder members in the United States to join Plus One will receive a grant of $460 to help cover the cost to attend a wedding.

In case you’re wondering how they came up with that figure, WeddingWire conducted a study that found guests spend an average of $460 (~Rs. 34,516) to attend a wedding. If anyone wants to give us a reality check on that number, feel free to do so in the comments.