Besieged with controversies over illegal content in India and facing an investigation in the US over national security concerns, ByteDance, the parent company of viral video-streaming app, TikTok, has unveiled its first smartphone in China. To be marketed under the Smartisan brand, the device is named Jianguo Pro 3, which curiously translates to ‘Nut Pro 3’ in English.

A quick glance at some of the phone’s features reveals that while it does sport some flagship-grade hardware, the focus is well and truly on the various software features that the company believes will appeal to aspiring TikTok stars. The device comes with selfie-lighting and also offers direct access to the TikTok app with a single swipe on the lock-screen.

Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 Features and Specifications

The Smartisan Jianguo Pro features a 6.39-inch FHD+ (2280 x 1080) AMOLED screen with DC Dimming and 100 percent NTSC Color Gamut. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and comes with 8/12GB of LPDDR4x RAM alongside 128/256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner, carries a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+ (18W fast charging) and runs Android 9.0 Pie skinned with Smartisan OS 3.0.

On the imaging side of things, the device comes with a quad-cam setup that includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 13MP Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 secondary sensor paired with a 123-degree ultra-wide lens, an 8MP Omnivision OV8856 sensor with a 2x zoom lens and a 5MP ISOCELL S5K5E9 macro lens for 2cm macro shots. There’s also a 20MP camera on the front with 4-in-1 pixel binning. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5 and USB Type-C.

Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 Price and Availability

The Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 has been priced starting at 2,899 yuan (around $412 / Rs. 29,000) for the 8GB+128GB version, while the top-end 12GB+256GB model costs a cool 3,599 yuan (around $511 / Rs. 36,000). The phone is already up for pre-order in China in Black, White and Green colors, and will be available for sale from Monday, November 4th. There’s no word on whether it will be available outside of China, but we won’t be holding our breath for it.