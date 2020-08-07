TikTok is being faced with the ban hammer in several countries, including the US and India, due to security concerns. This hasn’t deterred the company from expanding its reach beyond your phone screen and to the smart TV in your living room. TikTok has launched its first-ever TV app, More on TikTok, for Amazon’s Fire TV devices.

First reported by Business Insider, the TikTok Fire TV app is a view-only channel that will give you access to compilations, creator spotlights, and interviews. You don’t need to log into this app and you, for sure, can’t upload videos. The biggest caveat, however, is that the ‘More on TikTok’ app has only been launched in the US for now.

“Dive into this collection of original videos that celebrate the creativity we see every day on TikTok, from compilations of the top trends to exclusive interviews with our beloved creators and artists,” reads the app description.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the ‘More on TikTok’ app has a really clean UI with videos available in the form of a carousel. The video play looks barebones though. The app has two content categories – ‘In the Studio’ for interviews and ‘This is TikTok’ with creator spotlights.

TikTok has released the TV app not only as a way to satiate the need for co-watching content during the pandemic but also as an experiment. It wants to see how its mobile-first format works on the bigger screens. The ‘More on TikTok’ app could be the short video maker’s gateway to long videos in the future. “We see a lot of co-viewing and it’s harder to do that on a mobile device, so we wanted to bring another outlet for them to watch it all,” said Nick Tran, TikTok’s head of global marketing.

So yeah, if you want to enjoy TikTok compilations and interviews on the big screen, go ahead and install the ‘More on TikTok’ app on your Fire TV device from the link down below. You can simply say ‘Alexa, open More on TikTok’ to activate the app on your TV set.

Download More on TikTok for Fire TV Devices (Free)