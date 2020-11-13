Following the comeback of PUBG Mobile to India, it now looks like even TikTok might be back in the country sooner rather than later. According to Hindustan Times’ latest report, TikTok’s Head of India operations, Nikhil Gandhi, hinted as much in a recent email to the employees, assuring them that the app’s parent company, ByteDance, is doing all it can to revoke the ban.

According to Gandhi’s email: “We have demonstrated unequivocal commitment to comply with the local laws, including data privacy and security requirements, and are therefore optimistic about a positive outcome. Our clarifications have been submitted to the Government and we will continue to allay any further concerns they may have. Together with our employees, we remain dedicated to our users and creators who have found not only recognition but also new avenues of livelihood through our platform”.

The Chinese company, which faced the wrath of the Modi government following the Galwan Valley clashes earlier this year, has around 2,000 employees in India handling TikTok and Helo operations. So hopeful is the company of making a comeback in the Indian market that it has reportedly retained almost all of its workforce in the country in spite of the ban and is apparently even paying them a salary bonus this year.

It is worth noting that a report from ET earlier this week also suggested that the TikTok management in India is working behind-the-scenes to get the ban revoked in the country. According to a source quoted by the report, ByteDance is more hopeful of a favorable resolution to the impasse following Donald Trump’s defeat in the US presidential election. The negotiations are apparently still at an early stage, so it will be interesting to see how long it will take for the much-awaited comeback to happen. Whichever way the cookie crumbles, we’ll let you know once we get any further info.