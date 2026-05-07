This Vice City Minecraft Map Is the Closest Thing to Playing GTA 6 Right Now

With growing anticipation around GTA 6 finally launching on November 19, 2026, fans are even more hyped up to return to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. The anticipation has become so huge that one such fan has already started building a full-scale 1:1 Vice City Minecraft map.

A Massive 1:1 Vice City Minecraft Map Turns GTA 6 Hype Into Something Players Can Actually Explore

An expert Minecraft player known by the name Sway4u is currently working on a Vice City Minecraft map project to rebuild it at a full 1:1 scale. Sway4u is using mapping references to carefully reconstruct the city with top-notch accuracy. The map is so detailed with roads, buildings, waterways, and recognizable districts that it has gained massive online attention before the official GTA 6 release.

Image Credit: Minecraft (via Sway4u)

Over the years, players have recreated everything, including the famous locations around the Earth in Minecraft. And, you can also find such maps on the EarthMC server and other best Minecraft servers out there. The timing of the project is also perfect due to the hype building up after Take-Two confirmed the GTA 6 May earnings call. This further convinces that the game will not receive any additional delays this year.

A major factor that adds to the GTA buzz is that this Vice City Minecraft map is downloadable for players who want to experience it for themselves. Simply head to the Planet Minecraft Vice City V2 map made by Sway4u to purchase it and install it in your world.

Instead of simply watching clips on your socials, you can walk through the recreated streets firsthand. This crossover showcases that the creativity of the Minecraft players is on another level. Rockstar is also slowly ramping up its marketing, and players are already expecting more GTA 6 trailers to drop.

Among all the industry discussions around GTA 6, whether GTA 6 costs $80 or Rockstar has to sell 25 million copies to break even, receiving a blocky Vice City at this point feels refreshing.

Will you drop into this Minecraft Vice City map and experience GTA 6 early, or rather wait for the real deal? Let us know in the comments below!