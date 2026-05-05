GTA 6 Won’t Make Money Until It Sells 25 Million Copies – And That’s Wild

The hype around GTA 6 is already at its peak, with their summer marketing teased to start soon. However, the latest industry projections are taking the financial angle to another level. Analysts suggest that the game may need to sell around 25 million copies almost immediately simply to cover the massive production costs, and if that’s not wild, we don’t know what is.

GTA 6 Budget Concerns Grow as Break-Even Expectations Climb Toward 25 Million Sales

As per the latest article by Bloomberg writer and GTA insider Jason Schreier, a massive expectation has been set that Rockstar needs to sell 25 million GTA 6 copies almost instantly on the GTA 6 release. In the article Schreier mentions, “selling 10 million units — a miraculous figure for most of Grand Theft Auto VI’s competitors — would be considered disastrous for this game.”

This is supposed to be the break-even point for covering the costs, which is close to hundreds of millions of dollars required to develop GTA 6. It also reflects on how expensive some of the AAA blockbuster games have become now. Some analysts also agree with Schreir’s sentiment that a number around 10-15 million copies could fall short of expectations for a game on this scale.

Right before analysts revealed this projection, Take-Two Interactive confirmed the summer earnings call. So the GTA 6 hype is once again catching the community’s eye, and the November 19, 2026, release date feels more certain than ever. Take-Two Interactive has also openly acknowledged that the cutting-edge technology used in making GTA 6 requires enormous investment.

Since GTA 5 was one of the best-selling games of all time, generating billions in revenue, and GTA Online has remained massively popular to this day, the pressure on GTA 6 is quite high. So much so that anonymous employees are leaving Glassdoor reviews about Rockstar and being asked to work overtime without pay.

With the current level of anticipation, the goal of GTA 6 selling 25 million copies in the first 24 hours seems quite achievable. And, if this feat is achieved, GTA 6 will absolutely be one of the biggest entertainment launches ever. Not only would this rival the similar open-world AAA games, but also some of the blockbuster films like Avengers: Endgame or even the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

How many copies do you think GTA 6 would sell on Day 1? Let us know in the comments below!