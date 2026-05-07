GTA 6 Development Crunch is ‘Not How Take-Two Operates,’ Strauss Zelnick Clears the Air

At this point, we are witnessing more of Strauss Zelnick than actual GTA 6 marketing. Well, we don’t mind as long as it comes with some scoop. In a recent interview, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confidently shared that the GTA 6 development crunch is not real.

The CEO behind the studios of Grand Theft Auto games emphatically rejected the harmful idea that Rockstar forces exhausting daily work schedules. He strongly insisted that the GTA 6 release date delay exists specifically to prevent dangerous employee burnout today.

According to him, the management clearly prioritizes developer health over rushing unfinished video games into the highly competitive market. To put an end to the rumors of crunch timelines, the Take-Two boss further said,

“Delaying a game’s launch is sometimes necessary, since so-called crunch — a legacy industry term for an intense, overtime-heavy push to finish a product to meet a deadline — isn’t part of how Take-Two operates today,”

During the Business Insider interview, Zelnick offered a very memorable personal philosophy to perfectly validate the positive modern workplace reality. Explaining their current operational strategy, he stated, “You do your homework, you don’t pull an all-nighter.” He further added, “I never pulled an all-nighter because I was good about doing my homework.” This powerful direct quote proves that careful advance planning completely eliminates the need for overtime.

Image Credit: Rockstar

Recent unverified leaks sparked massive fears regarding an intense GTA 6 dev overwork at Rockstar India. A highly suspicious Glassdoor review claimed that local studio employees faced grueling, forced, unpaid overtime. Anxious gamers quickly worried that the legendary publisher was severely mistreating its dedicated global workforce.

The global video game market remains incredibly ruthless and fiercely competitive for developers right now. Despite this immense financial pressure, the corporate leadership refuses to compromise its established ethical standards. Whether it is the actual case at the company or not, that is another discussion. For now, we can say the boss disproves of all the GTA 6 development crunch rumors.

The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 release date is currently scheduled for an official November 19 global release. Are you convinced by what the Take-Two CEO says about developers not being overworked for a timely GTA 6 release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.