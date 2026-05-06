Bank of America Thinks GTA 6 Should Cost $80 Because Apparently We’re All Loaded Like Trevor

The conversation around the video game pricing gets heated up once again. This time, it’s not just between the players and the developers, but rather a bigger institution has entered the chat. A recent note from the Bank of America analyst has sparked a fresh debate that Rockstar should make GTA 6 cost $80, which is purely outrageous. And honestly, if someone like Trevor Philips were to weigh in, he would probably have some explosive thoughts about paying extra for a bit of chaos.

How GTA 6’s Cost of $80 Could Trigger a Massive Price Hike Across Gaming

The argument stated by the Bank of America at IICON 2026 about maximizing profits for Take-Two Interactive sets a precedent. According to the analysts at the Bank of America, as stated by Seeking Alpha, if Rockstar decides to set a cost of $70 when GTA 6 releases, it would be harder for other publishers to charge $80 for their own titles. So, it’s not just about Rockstar increasing their game prices, but rather setting a ceiling for the entire gaming industry.

Image Credit: GTA 6

This idea has gained momentum by looking at how the game prices have evolved over the years. Back in 2020, Take-Two helped in normalizing the game price jump from $60 to $70. Although the shift seemed controversial, it soon became the new standard for the AAA games that followed in the years after.

When viewed from an inflation angle and the rise in prices of every commodity, the hike that GTA 6 costs $80 doesn’t really sound extreme. It simply reflects the true cost of modern open-world AAA games, with the GTA 6 price being the one to put a cap on.

However, there is yet another viewpoint from the community and playebase itself. Critics argue that when prices are pushed higher, it would alienate the players. This is because the $70 price in games still feels a lot higher for a part of the community. It also means losing a good portion of the audience, even when a highly anticipated title like GTA 6 is standing on the other end.

Still, GTA 6 is not going to be a typical release. With over a decade of anticipation, a massive hype has built around the community for this highly detailed open-world game. It would come as no surprise if Rockstar slaps an $80 price tag on the game, even if they need to sell at least 25 million copies to break even.

What are your thoughts on the suggested GTA 6 price? Let us know in the comments below!