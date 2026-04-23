GTA 6 Buzz Returns as Take-Two Confirms May Earnings Call

The GTA 6 community has constantly been on the lookout for leaks and more updates around the game. Even a small hint or a corporate update, such as the Take-Two earnings call, can bring the fans to the edge of their seat. Now, with a confirmed earnings call set for the upcoming month, the simmer around the community is turning into a full boil.

Take-Two’s May Earnings Call Could Finally Kick Off GTA 6 Summer Marketing

Take-Two Interactive has officially scheduled its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2026 earnings call for May 21, 2026. While it may seem as a standard financial update for the investors on paper; however, especially for the fans of GTA 6, it could be so much more.

Looking at the past trends, Rockstar Games has shown a pattern of dropping the major announcements shortly before or around these key events. We have seen the GTA 6 Trailer 2 being released shortly before Take-Two’s fourth quarter in May 2025.

Image Credit: GTA 6/Take-Two Interactive

This is why the speculation of another trailer being released is intensifying. And, with just 6 months left for the official GTA 6 release on November 19, 2026, the upcoming month appears to be one of the strongest windows yet for a GTA 6 Trailer 3.

If not another trailer, what else could we realistically expect from the May Take-Two earnings call? We might have announcements around the pre-orders (fingers crossed) or the official onset of the GTA 6 summer marketing we’ve been hearing about for the past few months now. Since the upcoming window fits perfectly with the official release time frame, these are pretty valid expectations from the community.

However, nobody would want to hear the news that GTA 6 would be delayed again and will now be released in the year 2027, right? It would also be quite interesting to hear comments from Rockstar’s parent company on the Take-Two earnings call about the recent hack that revealed sensitive revenue info about GTA Online.

In many ways, the upcoming Take-Two earnings call could act as a pivot point, but receiving another GTA 6 announcement is pure speculation. Surely it would build up the buzz around the community and turn the long-held anticipation into something they can look forward to.