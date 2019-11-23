Do you find it difficult to design a resume with a relevant design complying with the general standards and practices that suits the job role? Well, worry not. AI Resume Generator has got you covered. Yes, there exists an AI that generates resumes for you.

All you have to do is enter your name and choose the job role you’re applying for. Within seconds, the AI will generate an editable professional resume that would help you land the job you always wanted.

The resume generator offers single column, double column, modern, and compact templates. You will have the freedom to choose the one that you find the more relevant for the job. However, it is worth noting that you will need a Pro subscription to access the last two above-mentioned templates.

Similarly, you get the ability to choose the color scheme, font, background you desire from the Resume Editor page. By default, a watermark will be added in the footer which you can remove by opting in for the subscription.

Take a look at a portion of the AI-generated resume for the “Researcher” role below to get a rough idea. Looks quite decent, doesn’t it?

If you’re interested to get the Pro subscription, there are three options to choose from. A semi-annual Pro subscription would cost you $66 while the quarterly and monthly plans are priced at $45 and $20 respectively.

The website claims that their service has helped job aspirants land their dream jobs at prestigious companies including Google, Microsoft, Spotify, Airbnb, and Atlassian. Try out AI Resume Generator from the below link and let us know you if you found this helpful in the comments.

Check out AI Resume Generator