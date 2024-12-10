28 Years Later Release Date Revealed; Cillian Murphy Returns as a Zombie

Alex Garland’s 28 Days Later franchise is getting resurrected with a third installment called “28 Years Later” after nearly two decades. The Academy Award-winning director, Danny Boyle, has officially returned to direct the threequel by teaming up with Alex Garland once again. Fans were excited about the favorite zombie franchise’s comeback and have been waiting for the official release date for a long time now.

Today, the official X account of the movie has unveiled the release date of 28 Years Later to be June 20, 2025. They have also released the first trailer of the threequel to tease what will humanity become after the Rage Virus has ravaged the earth for many years. You can view the official announcement and the new trailer in the tweet below:

In addition to the return of the OG creators of the 28 Days Later franchise, the upcoming third installment is packed with a stellar cast. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes are set to grace the screens in the most-awaited zombie movie of 2025. While we thought Cillian Murphy (the star of 28 Days Later) wouldn’t appear in the threequel, he has surprisingly made his way into the new sequel as a “zombie.”

Image Credit: Sony Pictures (via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment Screenshot by Ajith/Beebom)

Days became weeks then, weeks became years now as 28 Years Later is seemingly set many decades after the unfortunate events of the first two films. This trailer featured Aaron with his kid exploring the devastated ruins of Earth and surviving against all odds thrown at them. This reminds me of HBO’s The Last of Us and I can’t wait to watch the latest installment of one of my favorite zombie franchises next year. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts about the new trailer of 28 Years Later in the comments below.