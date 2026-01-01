The Final Epic Games Holiday Sale Freebie is an Awesome Double-Feature (January 1)

The new year is finally here, and Epic Games Store is celebrating it in style by handing out not one, but two different games as part of its Holiday Giveaway. The platform enjoyed a memorable run of stellar freebies over the past two weeks, including hits such as Hogwarts Legacy, Sorry We’re Closed, Disco Elysium, and more. Its final act could be the best yet, as the latest Epic Games Holiday freebies include Wildgate and Total War: Three Kingdoms.

Starting with Wildgate, the title is a PvPvE multiplayer shooter that blends tactical ship-to-ship combat with fast-paced first-person action. Developed by a team that features ex-Blizzard devs, Wildgate piqued everyone’s interest when it released last April. The game’s reception was largely positive, although it struggled to gather steam on the player count front.

That being said, the foundations for an engaging first-person shooter are present here. Its game modes are unique, the visuals are awe-inspiring, and the shooting is solid. Now would be the perfect time to jump into Wildgate, as the Epic Games Holiday promotion will undoubtedly bring new players to its shores.

Total War: Three Kingdoms, on the other hand, is a more familiar commodity. Released back in 2019, the game is yet another entry in the revered Total War franchise, but the first to recreate epic conflict across ancient China. Three Kingdoms serves up an engaging combination of empire-building, statecraft, and conquest with stunning real-time battles that fans of the series are sure to enjoy. Even if the RTS loop isn’t up your alley, the game is certainly worth claiming for free.

A duo of freebies is a great way to close out the 2025 Epic Games Holiday Giveaway, but there are even more free games coming in the near future. As always, we’ll keep you posted on all the latest developments.