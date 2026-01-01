Home > News > The Final Epic Games Holiday Sale Freebie is an Awesome Double-Feature (January 1)

The Final Epic Games Holiday Sale Freebie is an Awesome Double-Feature (January 1)

Aryan Singh
Comments 0
Wildgate and Total War: Three Kingdoms Gameplay
Image Credit: Creative Assembly, Moonshot Games
In Short
  • The final freebies in the Epic Games Holiday Giveaway are Total War: Three Kingdoms and Wildgate.
  • The former is an RTS game set in Ancient China, while the latter is a multiplayer shooter set in Space.
  • Both titles are free to claim for the next 24 hours.

The new year is finally here, and Epic Games Store is celebrating it in style by handing out not one, but two different games as part of its Holiday Giveaway. The platform enjoyed a memorable run of stellar freebies over the past two weeks, including hits such as Hogwarts Legacy, Sorry We’re Closed, Disco Elysium, and more. Its final act could be the best yet, as the latest Epic Games Holiday freebies include Wildgate and Total War: Three Kingdoms.

The Final Free Games in Epic Games’ Holiday Sale are Wildgate and Total War: Three Kingdoms

Starting with Wildgate, the title is a PvPvE multiplayer shooter that blends tactical ship-to-ship combat with fast-paced first-person action. Developed by a team that features ex-Blizzard devs, Wildgate piqued everyone’s interest when it released last April. The game’s reception was largely positive, although it struggled to gather steam on the player count front.

Total War: Three Kingdoms Gameplay
Wildgate gameplay

That being said, the foundations for an engaging first-person shooter are present here. Its game modes are unique, the visuals are awe-inspiring, and the shooting is solid. Now would be the perfect time to jump into Wildgate, as the Epic Games Holiday promotion will undoubtedly bring new players to its shores.

Total War: Three Kingdoms, on the other hand, is a more familiar commodity. Released back in 2019, the game is yet another entry in the revered Total War franchise, but the first to recreate epic conflict across ancient China. Three Kingdoms serves up an engaging combination of empire-building, statecraft, and conquest with stunning real-time battles that fans of the series are sure to enjoy. Even if the RTS loop isn’t up your alley, the game is certainly worth claiming for free.

A duo of freebies is a great way to close out the 2025 Epic Games Holiday Giveaway, but there are even more free games coming in the near future. As always, we’ll keep you posted on all the latest developments.

Related Articles
This Hack and Slash Classic is a Must-Claim Freebie on the Epic Games Holiday Giveaway (December 31)
Aryan Singh Dec 31, 2025
This Gorgeous Puzzle Collection is a Surprising Freebie on the Epic Games Holiday Giveaway (December 30)
Aryan Singh Dec 30, 2025
This Multi-Dimensional Puzzler Is an Awesome Freebie in the Epic Games Holiday Giveaway (December 29)
Aryan Singh Dec 29, 2025
This Retro-Style Horror RPG is a Uniquely Fun Freebie on Epic Games Holiday Sale (December 28)
Sanmay Chakrabarti Dec 28, 2025
#Tags
#Epic Games#featured
Aryan Singh

A massive gaming nerd who's been writing stuff on the internet since 2021, Aryan covers single-player games, RPGs, and live-service titles such as Marvel Rivals and Call of Duty: Warzone. When he isn't clacking away at his keyboard, you'll find him firing up another playthrough of Fallout: New Vegas.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...