This Multiple Award-Winning RPG is the Free Christmas Gift on Epic Games Holiday Giveaway (December 25)

Christmas just got a lot stranger in the best possible way. The Epic Games Store Holiday Giveaway continues, and today’s free game is not about jump scares or gunfire. Instead, it hands you a broken badge, a ruined mind, and one of the sharpest scripts video games have ever produced. December 25’s free title on Epic Games Store holiday sale is Disco Elysium The Final Cut, a multiple award-winning RPG that trades action for introspection and unforgettable writing.

The Ninth Free Epic Games Holiday Game Is Disco Elysium The Final Cut

Disco Elysium currently holds a Very Positive rating on Steam with tens of thousands of reviews. And getting it for free on the Epic Games giveaway is a steal deal. The game’s writing, world-building, and willingness to explore uncomfortable themes like politics, addiction, class struggle, and personal failure are something strategic RPG lovers would enjoy. It has won multiple Game Awards and is often mentioned alongside the most important RPGs ever made.

Disco Elysium focuses more on strategic world-building. You engage with the characters like you were them. There are no exceptional action sequences or over-the-top visuals. The simple 2D formula forces you to think critically before choosing your fate. And all the happens on the go, without a moment of pause.

Image Credit: ZA/UM

That said, this is not for everyone. It is slow, dense, and unapologetically heavy on reading and listening. If you expect fast combat or constant action, this will feel alien. If you enjoy rich dialogue, meaningful choices, and stories that trust the player to think, this is a rare gift.

Even if you are unsure whether it is your kind of game, grabbing Disco Elysium: The Final Cut for free is an easy decision. It is one of those titles that defines what the medium can do when it stops trying to please everyone.

The Epic Games Holiday Giveaway continues, and this might be the most critically celebrated freebie yet. If you have been collecting the daily games, make sure to add this one to your library before it rotates out. If you are enjoying grabbing the free games, don’t forget to check our Epic Games holiday free games for 2025 list to find the upcoming games.

