This Co-Op Puzzle Solving Adventure Is Free on Epic Games Holiday Sale (December 26)

With Christmas behind us, we can all look forward to the next year. As the new year draws closer, Epic Games Store also steps up with more free games. They have already given Hogwarts Legacy and Disco Elysium for free so far, but we expect more big names to arrive. Although the tenth free game is not a big name, it is a pleasant co-op that you can enjoy with your friend or loved one. Today’s game is We Were Here Together, and here you will have to drop into the Arctic as explorers to find your missing colleagues, while trying to escape the haunted Castle Rock. Here is everything you need to know about this game.

The Tenth Free Game on Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is We Were Here Together

We Were Here Together is an online co-op puzzle game that is narrative-driven. Join up with your friend as you find yourself stuck in a frigid land named Castle Rock. You and your friend will step into the shoes of Antarctic explorers, who are left at the base camp as the other explorers send a distress call for help. It’s now your job to find and rescue them, but little did you know that Castle Rock is haunted and will be your worst nightmare.

That’s the setting for We Were Here Together, and it appears to be the perfect co-op game to spend time with your friend. The game has a rich story with twists and turns and a ton of puzzles to solve. Communication is key in this game, and you only have a walkie-talkie to talk with each other. If you like playing dark co-op games, then this should be right up your alley.

Image Credit: Total Mayhem Games

The game currently has a Very Positive rating on Steam with 4,726 reviews. The player reviews mostly praise the storytelling and puzzles in the game, while some also mention that the voice acting has been done exceptionally well.

We Were Here Together is a really good game, but it is definitely a big fall from Disco Elysium, which was given for free yesterday. So far, we have only seen a couple of big-name games at the Epic Games Holiday free games for 2025 event. Hopefully, we will see another big name soon before the event ends.

What’s your opinion? Are you happy with today’s free game on Epic Games? Let us know which games you are hoping to get in the upcoming days.