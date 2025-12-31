Home > News > This Hack and Slash Classic is a Must-Claim Freebie on the Epic Games Holiday Giveaway (December 31)

Aryan Singh
Chivalry 2 Gameplay
Image Credit: Torn Banner Studios
In Short
  • The fourteenth freebie in the 2025 Epic Games Holiday Giveaway is Chivalry 2.
  • The multiplayer hack-and-slash title lets players team up with their friends for large-scale medieval warfare.
  • Chivalry 2 is free to claim for the next 24 hours.

The 2025 Epic Games Holiday Giveaway shows no signs of stopping, even on New Year’s Eve. The platform has been on a hot streak of handing out impressive freebies for the past fifteen days, including smash-hits such as Hogwarts Legacy and Disco Elysium. And now, it’s celebrating the new year in style by giving away part medieval war simulator part multiplayer romp – Chivalry 2.

The Fifteenth Free Game in Epic Games’ Holiday Sale is Chivalry 2

Chivalry 2 Combat
Image Credit: Torn Banner Studios

Chivalry 2 burst onto the multiplayer scene as a medieval hack-and-slash spectacle that blends visceral combat with chaotic, large-scale battles. Built on Unreal Engine 4 and supporting up to 64 players in sprawling, objective-based maps, the game pits teams against each other in dramatic sieges, castle assaults, and frantic clashes where swords, axes, bows, and even improvised weapons like chickens or severed limbs can turn the tide of war.

You’ve likely already seen the game in action as it has produced several viral clips. The title’s setting gels so seamlessly with the slightest amount of jank that’s baked into the mechanics, allowing it to balance fierce duels with outright silly fun. Players constantly find themselves laughing at the absurd and unpredictable things that happen on the battlefield, as you’ll go from getting flung by catapults to brandishing a burning chicken as a makeshift weapon within the blink of an eye.

The point is, if you want a hilarious yet competitive multiplayer game to enjoy with your friends, do not miss out on Chivalry 2. The game will be free to claim for the next 24 hours, and if you’re already wondering what the next freebie is, be sure to check outour guide on the Epic Games Holiday free games for 2025.

So, have we convinced you to try out Chivalry 2? Let us know in the comments.

Aryan Singh

A massive gaming nerd who's been writing stuff on the internet since 2021, Aryan covers single-player games, RPGs, and live-service titles such as Marvel Rivals and Call of Duty: Warzone. When he isn't clacking away at his keyboard, you'll find him firing up another playthrough of Fallout: New Vegas.

