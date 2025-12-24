This Survival Horror Masterpiece is Free on Christmas Eve on Epic Games Holiday Sale (December 24)

The spree of free games continues from Epic Games Store, becoming the perfect gift from Santa on Christmas Eve. The eighth free game has finally been revealed, and it is big big-budget survival horror that is the perfect spookout for this weekend. Today’s game is Callisto Protocol, where you will have to head to a distant moon of the biggest planet in our solar system to fight terrifying monsters. Excited? Here is everything you need to know about this game.

The Eighth Free Game on Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is a narrative-driven third-person shooter survival horror where players have to unravel the secrets of Jupiter’s dead moon, Callisto. Set 300 years in the future, players have stepped into the shoes of Jacob Lee, who is an inmate in the Black Iron Prison in Callisto. Like most horror games, one unfortunate night, the other inmates start turning into monsters. With death knocking on your prison cell, you have to escape and uncover the truth behind the mysterious incident.

Callisto Protocol features both hand-to-hand combat and destructive guns, so expect a ton of gore and close-up fight scenes. The game appears very high quality, with the monsters looking terrifying. The atmosphere of the game is also chilling, and being a narrative-driven game, you can expect a good 12 hours of gameplay from it.

Image Credit: Striking Distance Studios

However, Callisto Protocol currently has a Mixed rating on Steam, with almost 16k reviews. Some players share an optimistic take about the game, calling it fun and worthwhile, while others have deemed it boring and without a standout feature. Whichever way you may swing, you should definitely grab it for free from the Epic Games Store.

Even though the game has a mixed rating, it has a higher production quality than the last few free games, so I am sure players will be happy to grab it for free. If you are enjoying grabbing the free games, don’t forget to check our Epic Games holiday free games for 2025 list to find the upcoming games.

So, what’s your opinion on Callisto Protocol? Let us know in the comments below.