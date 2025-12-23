This Beloved Metroidvania is The Latest Epic Games Store Holiday Freebie (December 23)

The Epic Games Store’s penchant for handing out great games for free throughout the holiday season has continued in 2025. The platform has already given away excellent titles such as Hogwarts Legacy, Sorry We’re Closed, and Blood West. And the momentum is chugging along at full speed with the seventh free game during the Holiday 2025 event confirmed to be a beloved metroidvania.

The Sixth Free Game on Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a title you’ve likely heard of in the past. The game is a spiritual successor to the classic Castlevania franchise, with the series’ former producer, Koji Igarashi, leading the project. What started out as a Kickstarter with a humble goal grew into a major success story, as Ritual of the Night gathered $5.5 million in community funding, eleven times more than its initial goal.

Image Credit: ArtPlay

The game itself launched to a positive reception, with fans and critics heaping praise on its art style and old-school charm. In Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, you play as Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist’s curse, which slowly crystallizes her body. In order to save herself, and indeed, all of humanity, she must battle her way through a demon-infested castle summoned by Gebel, her old friend whose body and mind have become more crystal than flesh.

The title’s rich visual style and atmospheric score evoke a nostalgic yet polished aesthetic that blends retro charm with modern design sensibilities. The combat is another standout, thanks to a variety of weapons, including swords, whips, spears, and ranged tools, each offering distinct move sets and strategic possibilities. When combined with the fluid and responsive movement system, you’ve got a Metroidvania that pleases hardcore fans and newcomers alike.

If that brief has you interested, you can grab the game for free right now as part of the Epic Games Holiday 2025 giveaway. The title will only be available for 24 hours, so make sure to claim it even if you’re not going to play it immediately.

So, will you be grabbing Bloodstained? Let us know in the comments.