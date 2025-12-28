This Retro-Style Horror RPG is a Uniquely Fun Freebie on Epic Games Holiday Sale (December 28)

With the New Year right on the horizon, I am sure all of you have spent your weekends well by trying out the new free games given on Epic Games Store. Although we have only gotten a few big names yet, almost all the free games have had positive reviews. That’s also the case for today’s game, which old-school RPG players would love to try out. Today’s game is SKALD Against the Black Priory, where you have to lead a group of broken heroes through a world submerged in dark fantasy and Lovecraftian horror.

The Twelfth Free Game on Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is SKALD Against the Black Priory

SKALD Against the Black Priory is a retro-style single-player RPG horror game with turn-based combat. The game is set in a grim, dark fantasy world with Lovecraftian horror elements. You have to lead a group of broken heroes from Tainted Shores to Idra and beyond, withstanding various challenges and fighting terrible monsters along the way.

The game features retro graphics reminiscent of the old pixelated RPGs we grew up playing, despite being released just last year. Players like me would definitely enjoy this style, but new-age gamers may not have the patience for it. But if you can bear through the visuals, you will find yourself exploring an incredible world filled with monsters and eccentric NPCs. SKALD is also a turn-based game, while also having a tad bit of RNG.

Image Credit: High North Studios AS

SKALD currently has a ‘Very Positive’ rating on Steam with 2,669 reviews. Most of the player reviews are positive, although some have complained about the game being very complex. But most seem to praise the story execution, combat encounters, and atmosphere of the game. One thing is for sure: if you are into old-style RPGs, then you should definitely give SKALD a try. There won’t be a better time than now, with it being given away for free on the Epic Games Store. But, if the game is not up your alley, check our Epic Games Holiday free games for 2025 list to learn about the upcoming games.

So, are you looking forward to trying out SKALD? Tell us your opinion on the free games given so far in the comments below.