Don’t Miss This Pokemon-Style RPG Freebie on the Epic Games Holiday Giveaway (December 27)

As we draw closer to the new year, the free games from the Epic Games holiday event are also coming to an end. So far, we have been rewarded with only a couple of really big names, like Hogwarts Legacy and Disco Elysium, but the other games have also had really good reviews. With that said, today’s free game has also been revealed, and it is perfect for gamers who love catching monsters. Today’s game is Cassette Beasts, where players can capture monsters and fuse them to create unique beasts.

Transform into these beasts and fight the same on the outside to save the planet. Does the game sound right up your alley? Then continue reading to learn more!

The Eleventh Free Game on Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is Cassette Beasts

Cassette Beasts is a creature-collector open-world JRPG that comes with an online multiplayer mode. Anyone who loves Pokemon games would also enjoy Cassette Beasts. This creature collector has a huge variety of monsters that you can capture and then fuse to create further unique beasts.

What’s interesting is that in this game, you, as a player, turn into the monster instead of carrying the monster in your big reddish ball. The world of Cassette Beasts is in constant threat of monster attacks, which propelled the residents of Harbourtown to come up with the Cassette system to fight fire with fire.

With the power Cassetes, you can fuse monsters and create monsters with unique animations and use them to save the world. Another great thing about Cassette Beasts is that it comes with a multiplayer system, so that you can also challenge your friends in 1v1 battles.

Image Credit: Bytten Studio

Cassette Beasts has a very good rating on Steam and is labeled as ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ with 5,747 reviews. Almost every player review on the game is positive, and some are even calling it far better than the Pokémon games. Players also praise the game’s story and boss fights.

So, if you enjoy creature collectors and have been looking for something unique over the usual Pokémon games, then Cassette Beasts would be perfect for you. With the game being perfectly free at the Epic Games Holiday free games for 2025 event, it’s the perfect opportunity to test it out this weekend.

Have you tried out this game yet? Let us know in the comments, and also suggest what other games you are looking forward to in the free event.