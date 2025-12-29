This Multi-Dimensional Puzzler Is an Awesome Freebie in the Epic Games Holiday Giveaway (December 29)

Another day, another new freebie in the Epic Games Holiday Sale. The platform has been on an impressive run of free video game giveaways, having handed out titles such as Hogwarts Legacy, Sorry We’re Closed, and The Callisto Protocol, to name a few. The credentials of almost every freebie have been backed up by positive reviews from fans and critics alike, and the latest free game is no different. For the next 24 hours, you can immerse yourself in the multi-dimensional puzzler that is Viewfinder.

The Thirteenth Free Game in Epic Games’ Holiday Sale is Viewfinder

Viewfinder is a mind-bending first-person adventure game in which you can bring pictures to life by placing them into the world. The title is built around the core mechanic of using photographs and other 2D images as tools to reshape the 3D world around you.

Image Credit: Sad Owl Studios

In it, you’ll explore intricate environments where you can literally place a photo into the world and have its content become real, tangible geometry based on how you position and angle it. This mechanic turns every level into a playground for visual experimentation as you can align and layer photos to traverse gaps, activate devices, and unlock teleporters.

What’s especially cool about Viewfinder’s gameplay is how it blends visual artistry with puzzle design. Photographs can be snapshots you find in the world or ones you take yourself with an in-game Polaroid-style camera, and when they’re placed, they carry their original style and texture into the environment. In practice, this game constantly delivers an engaging sense of discovery and pairs it with an eye-catching artstyle. Since puzzle games can often be mind-numbingly confusing, Viewfinder features a handy rewind option that lets you undo your actions and try alternate approaches without losing a ton of progress.

The game holds a strong 84 on Metacritic and is well-worth your time. Even if you don’t plan on checking it out immediately, we highly recommend claiming the latest free game on the Epic Games Store. Also, be sure to visit our guide on the Epic Games Holiday free games for 2025 for a peek at the upcoming freebies.

So, will you be claiming Viewfinder? Let us know in the comments.