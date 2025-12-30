Home > News > This Gorgeous Puzzle Collection is a Surprising Freebie on the Epic Games Holiday Giveaway (December 30)

This Gorgeous Puzzle Collection is a Surprising Freebie on the Epic Games Holiday Giveaway (December 30)

Aryan Singh
Comments 0
Trine Classic Collection cover
Image Credit: Frozenbyte
In Short
  • The fourteenth freebie in the 2025 Epic Games Holiday Giveaway is Trine Classic Collection.
  • The collection features the first four games in the Trine series, all of which are stylized puzzle-platformers.
  • Trine Classic Collection will be free to claim for the next 24 hours.

The 2025 Epic Games Holiday giveaway continues to chug on at full speed, with new freebies being introduced every single day. The platform has already given away critically-acclaimed titles such as Hogwarts Legacy, Sorry We’re Closed, and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, to name a few, and the latest game to join the list is no different. Starting now, you can claim four games for the price of none via the Trine Classic Collection package.

The Fourteenth Free Game in Epic Games’ Holiday Sale is Trine Classic Collection

Trine Classic Collection brings together the first four entries of the franchise including, Trine Enchanted Edition, Trine 2: The Complete Story, Trine 3: The Artefacts of Power, and Trine 4: Definitive Edition. Across all four games, you’ll follow same trio of heroes – Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight, and Zoya the Thief – as they face ancient evils and magical corruption in a richly illustrated kingdom. While each game tells its own chapter, the wonderous artstyle and charming tone that’s persists through the franchise helps make the collection feel like a single, expansive saga.

Trine 2 Gameplay
Image Credit: Frozenbyte

Gameplay throughout the collection centers on creativity and cooperation, which is what truly defines the Trine experience. Each hero’s unique abilities shape how puzzles, platforming sections, and combat encounters are approached, and the physics-based design encourages experimentation. As the series progresses across the four games, mechanics become more refined, levels more dynamic, and puzzles more inventive. Whether playing solo by swapping between characters or teaming up in co-op, Trine Classic Collection offers hours of joyous problem-solving and playful freedom.

The newly-minted collection can be claimed for free during the next 24 hours, and is well-worth a visit to the store page. While you’re at it, be sure to visit our guide on the Epic Games Holiday free games for 2025 for a peek at the upcoming freebies.

So, will you be claiming Trine Classic Collection? Let us know in the comments.

Aryan Singh

A massive gaming nerd who's been writing stuff on the internet since 2021, Aryan covers single-player games, RPGs, and live-service titles such as Marvel Rivals and Call of Duty: Warzone. When he isn't clacking away at his keyboard, you'll find him firing up another playthrough of Fallout: New Vegas.

