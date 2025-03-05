The Beginning After the End Anime Release Date Announced Alongside a New Trailer

Solo Leveling Season 2 has kept anime fans captivated since the start of 2025. However, season 2 is about to end with the Jeju Island arc later this month, and that has fans on edge already. Worry not, though, as it has been confirmed today that there’s a new manhwa adaptation coming to our screens next month. Yeah, I’m talking about the anime adaptation of The Beginning After the End (TBATE) manhwa whose release date has been confirmed today.

Studio A-Cat earlier confirmed that the much-anticipated TBATE anime will be released in April of 2025. As we are nearing the release, the production team has released an official trailer along with the release date of The Beginning After the End anime.

As per the official tweet by Studio A-Cat, the TBATE anime is scheduled to premiere on April 2, 2025, at 7:45 PM PST worldwide. You can watch the trailer for the upcoming anime below:

The Beginning After the End feels very much like Mushoku Tensei, a popular Isekai anime, rather than Solo Leveling. The trailer showcases the new beginnings of Arthur Leywin, who reincarnates in Dicathen with the memories of his previous life. The visuals in the trailer look fantastic, and it looks like the TBATE anime might challenge the animation quality of Solo Leveling very soon.

After waiting for a long time, we’ve finally received a release date for The Beginning After the End anime. It should be on your most anticipated anime of 2025 list as the TBATE anime is directed by Keitarou Motonaga, who has worked in legendary anime like Legend of the Galactic Heroes, Hunter x Hunter, and more.

My Editor has a lot of faith in the TBATE anime as he is a big fan of the manhwa. It seems like the infamous Mushoku Tensei anime in the beginning, but the scale of the story, characterization, and the overall atmosphere takes a drastic turn for the good quite quickly in the story.

So, let’s wait and see whether TBATE can rival Solo Leveling anime after its debut. With that said, let us know your thoughts on the new trailer of The Beginning After the End anime.