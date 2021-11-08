Telegram Will Launch an ‘Inexpensive’ Subscription to Disable Ads Soon

As Telegram continues to gain more users, thanks to frequent issues with WhatsApp, the company has been adding various new features every month. Now, as per a recent announcement from Telegram CEO and founder Pavel Durov, the messaging platform is planning to introduce an “inexpensive” subscription service to disable ads for users.

The announcement came from Durov over the weekend on his official Telegram channel. According to the CEO, Telegram will allow users with large channels (over 1000 subscribed users) to disable ads via a subscription service. This way, users will be able to directly financially support the app’s development, without being bombarded with advertisements on their channels.

So, coming to the deets, the new feature will come “in the form of an inexpensive subscription” that will allow any user to disable official advertisements on Telegram. Furthermore, some channel creators will be able to “turn off” advertisements for all users on their channels by paying a monthly or annual subscription fee.

“Advertisers will soon be able to place an “invisible” ad on any channel that – assuming there is sufficient cost per impression – will result in no ads on that channel,” wrote Durov on his official Telegram channel.

Now, as for the availability, Durov confirmed that Telegram has already started working on the subscription service. It aims to launch them sometime next month, if not this one itself. Currently, Telegram is assessing the “economic conditions” for the options. Once finalized, the company will start rolling out a new subscriptions service to disable ads on its platform for general users and channel creators.