Tecno Pova 4 with Helio G99 SoC Launched in India

Tecno has introduced the new budget Pova 4 as part of its Pova series in India. The smartphone comes with an attractive design, a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, and more features. Have a look at the details below.

Tecno Pova 4: Specs and Features

The Tecno Pova 4 has a flat-edge design with a textured back panel. The back houses a 50MP main camera and a secondary AI lens with support for PDAF and dual-LED light. There’s an 8MP selfie shooter too. The phone comes with several camera features including the night mode, AI Beauty mode, HDR, AR Shots, slow-motion videos, and filters, among others.

The Pova 4 features a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen supports Widevine L1 certification too. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is meant for enhanced gaming.

There’s support for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone comes with up to 5GB of additional RAM with Memory Fusion. The storage can also be expanded by up to 1TB via a memory card. The Tecno Pova 4 packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 10W reverse charging. It runs HiOS 12.0 based on Android 12.

Additionally, the Tecno Pova 4 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers with DTS Audio, NFC support, a way for hear dissipation, and an IPX2 rating for splash resistance.

Price and Availability

The Tecno Pova 4 is priced at Rs 11,999 and will be available to buy from Amazon India, starting December 13. It competes with the Poco M5, the Moto G72, and more in India.

The device comes in Uranolith Grey and Cryolite Blue colorways.