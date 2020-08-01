Syska is a pretty well known name when it comes to things like indoor lighting. However, the company is now making a foray into the smart wearables market with the launch of its first ever smartwatch — SW100.

Syska’s smartwatch looks very much like some other smartwatches out there, with the square dial and chunky bezels. There’s also what looks like an action button on the bottom bezel of the watch. While we’re not entirely sure of the functionality of the watch, the company does boast of some impressive features.

The Syska SW100 comes with smart health monitoring which includes monitoring sleep, steps, calorie intake, heart rate and more. It also has support for Yoga and Elliptical training. Plus, there are a bunch of other sports modes including cycling, running, weight lifting and more. The watch connects to your smartphone and can mirror notifications on your wrist, which is expected from a smart watch after all.

It also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which is quite impressive considering the price at which it is being launched by Syska. There’s a 1.3-inch screen up front, which you can customise with your choice of watch faces, and even custom wallpapers if you like. With all of that, Syska claims that the watch has a 15 day battery life, which is definitely impressive as well.

The new smartwatch is priced at ₹3,999 and is available from Flipkart. However, if you buy it right now you can get it for its introductory pricing of ₹2,499.

