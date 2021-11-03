SwiftKey Keyboard Now Lets You Copy and Paste Across Android and Windows

After testing cloud keyboard sync on SwiftKey keyboard’s beta channel for months, Microsoft is finally bringing the feature to the stable version of the app. With this feature, you can easily sync your clipboard to copy and paste across Android and Windows.

Use Cloud Clipboard Sync on SwiftKey Keyboard

As MSPoweruser spotted, Microsoft has recently started rolling out cloud clipboard sync in the stable version of SwiftKey keyboard for Android. Despite being a useful feature, Microsoft seems to have quietly rolled out the feature without an official announcement post.

The requirements to use the feature include the latest version of SwiftKey keyboard (version 7.9.0.5 or newer) on Android and Windows 10 October 2018 update or newer on your PC. It will also work on a new Windows 11 PC or if you have recently upgraded to Windows 11 from Windows 10. Your synced clips will last for an hour and you have the option to pause the feature when you’re typing sensitive data.

Within SwiftKey settings, you will find the option to enable cloud keyboard under Rich Input -> Clipboard. If you are not seeing it, make sure you have updated the SwiftKey app to the latest version available on the Play Store. Meanwhile, the option to enable clipboard sync in Windows is present under System-> Clipboard of the Settings app.

If you are looking for step-by-step instructions to set up a cloud clipboard, we have you covered. We went hands-on with the feature when it was in beta and you can check our linked in-depth guide to sync clipboard across Android phone and Windows PC.

Download Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard (Play Store)