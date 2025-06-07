Resident Evil 9: Requiem Is Real, It Has a Release Date, and I’m Absolutely Stoked

Honestly, I was panicking with the amount of teasing from Capcom. However, finally, at the end of the Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase, the haunting debut trailer for RE9 screams, “Never doubt Capcom.” The next mainline RE game is called Resident Evil: Requiem, and it has an official release date.

The trailer sets the tone with moody lighting, eerie tension, and a focus on psychological horror, as expected from Resident Evil games. Similar to how Biohazard worked out. We hear brief but chilling voice lines from fan favorites Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine, teasing their return in some capacity.

At the center of it all is newcomer Grace Ashcroft (possibly Rose Winters), a federal agent pulled into a deadly investigation that may be more personal than it first appears. Resident Evil: Requiem is officially releasing on February 27, 2026, and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

In the trailer, Grace works in a strange new case that mirrors past horrors, sending her to a hotel where her own mother was once murdered. The narrative setup strongly echoes the investigative vibes of Resident Evil 7 and the ‘Welcome to Raccoon City’ film. And a massive easter egg for the destroyed Raccoon City.

This hints at a more grounded but emotionally intense experience. Longtime fans have also noted that Grace bears a striking resemblance to Rose Winters, Ethan’s daughter from Resident Evil Village, sparking heavy speculation about her true identity. The Ashcroft name itself connects to the villainous bloodline from Code: Veronica, suggesting the ninth game could be tying multiple threads of RE lore together.

With terrifying new creatures, franchise callbacks, and a story that blends fresh faces with iconic survivors, Resident Evil: Requiem looks like a chilling step forward in the beloved survival horror series.