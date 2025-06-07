Game of Thrones War for Westeros Is the RTS Epic Fans Have Waited for Years

The Seven Kingdoms are at war once more, but this time, you command the battlefield. Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, a new real-time strategy game from PlaySide Studios, was officially revealed during Summer Game Fest 2025. And we also have a release window for this new GOT game.

War for Westeros is launching on PC in 2026. Based on George R.R. Martin’s legendary fantasy world, this RTS finally puts fans in control of Westeros’ most powerful houses in a tactical, ruthless struggle for dominance. Whether you lead the noble Starks, the cunning Lannisters, the dragon-backed Targaryens, or even the chilling Night King himself, GOT War for Westeros promises deep, asymmetric gameplay.

Players can deploy infantry, cavalry, giants, siege engines, or dragons in massive RTS battles that demand both brains and brutality. Strategic alliances and betrayals play just as much of a role as combat itself, staying true to the deceit-laced politics the series is known for. Each house features signature heroes and abilities that capture their identity.

From the icy North to the capital at King’s Landing, players can engage in skirmish matches or a full campaign, alone or in multiplayer. After years of adaptations, Game of Thrones may finally receive the grand-scale strategy treatment it deserves. Wishlist the game on Steam now and prepare to play War for Westeros in 2026.