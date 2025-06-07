Free-to-Play Shooter Mecha Break Gets an Official Release Date

Mech fans, it’s time to suit up. After turning heads during its beta phases and climbing the Steam wishlist charts, Mecha Break has finally locked in a release date. Announced during Summer Game Fest 2025, the fast-paced, free-to-play PvP mech shooter officially launches July 1, 2025, for PC, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

Developed by Amazing Seasun Games, Mecha Break throws players into a dystopian future where Corite, a mysterious energy-giving yet pathogenic mineral, has ravaged the Earth. You play as a third-generation BREAK Striker pilot, navigating through war-torn Marcens Zones while giant monsters, political conspiracies, and shady organizations like S.H.A.D.O.W. shape your fate. The newly revealed story trailer sets the stage with intense cinematic flair, teasing a planet on the edge of collapse, and it’s up to your mech to save it.

Gameplay-wise, Mecha Break aims for high-octane variety. You’ll jump into 3v3 Deathmatch, 6v6 Hero Shooter, and even PvPvE Extraction battles. Multiple mech classes like Assault, Melee, Recon, Support, and Sniper will let you experiment with playstyles, while customizable loadouts promise replayability.

Mecha Break had already made noise with its Game Awards 2023 reveal and multiple betas. Now, it’s looking to rival the likes of Armored Core 6 and Titanfall 2, all while being accessible for free. A PS5 version is also in development, but no release date has been announced yet.

Ready to drop into the cockpit? Wishlist Mecha Break on Steam and prep before the release date.